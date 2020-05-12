Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has admitted that he is “not proud” of being called the selfie king.

However, he noted that if fans, especially young children, ask him for a selfie, he will never turn down their request.

“Not proud of the tag, however when I see fans, especially little kids requesting me for selfies with so much warmth and passion, I love obliging them, as a small gesture from my end brings a big smile to their faces,” he said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Shehzad last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently played for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to impress as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

