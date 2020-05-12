Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ahmed Shehzad has called Pakistan T20 captain Babar Azam a world class batsman.

Shehzad made the comment when a fan asked him to pick the best batsman out of Azam, India captain Virat Kohli and Australia star Steve Smith.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

However, instead of choosing just one of them, Shehzad said that Azam, Kohli and Smith are “world class batsmen” and have been “doing amazing for their respective countries”.

Thanks for your support. All are world class batsmen and doing amazing for their respective countries! — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 11, 2020

“Thanks for your support. All are world class batsmen and doing amazing for their respective countries!” Shehzad said.

