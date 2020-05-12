Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ahmed Shehzad has played with some of the greatest players Pakistan has ever produced, but who did he say was the most “focused and disciplined”?

That honour, according to Shehzad, goes to legendary batsman Younis Khan, who remains the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs.

Shehzad’s comments about Younis came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

@YounusK75 bhai. Extremely focused and disciplined. — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 11, 2020

“Younis Khan bhai. Extremely focused and disciplined,” Shehzad said.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

