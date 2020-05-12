Image courtesy of: Zimbio

With many greats having played for Pakistan over the years, who is batsman Ahmed Shehzad’s go-to player for advice?

Shehzad revealed that whenever he needs guidance, the first person he always goes to is veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

