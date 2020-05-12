Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that Misbah-ul-Haq was the best captain he played under.

Misbah is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s best captains and is currently the national team’s head coach and chief selector.

Shehzad’s complimentary comments about Misbah came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

“Definitely the most successful captain Misbah-ul-Haq and I had the privilege of playing under his captaincy and with him overall too,” Shehzad said.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

