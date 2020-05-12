Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad revealed that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was his favourite opening partner.

Shehzad said that he and Hafeez “had some amazing partnerships” and added that he generally enjoyed playing with the 39-year-old.

Shehzad’s praise for Hafeez came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

@MHafeez22 – we had some amazing partnerships..our game awareness and style matches and i enjoy playing with him. — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 11, 2020

“Mohammad Hafeez – we had some amazing partnerships…our game awareness and style matches and I enjoy playing with him,” Shehzad said.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

