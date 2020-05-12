Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that Pakistan batsman and T20 captain Babar Azam is his favourite current cricketer.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

Shehzad made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ahmed Shehzad reveals the two best moments of his career

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...