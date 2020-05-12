Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that the two best moments of his career were when Pakistan won the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets to taste T20 World Cup glory and demolished India by 180 runs to win their first-ever Champions Trophy.

While Shehzad didn’t play in either of those two games, he was still part of Pakistan’s squad for both tournaments.

Although I wasn't playing in the match but 2009 w.c and 2017 c.t wins are the best moments of my career. Really fond memories. — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 11, 2020

“Although I wasn’t playing in the match but 2009 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy wins are the best moments of my career. Really fond memories,” he said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

