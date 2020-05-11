Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has revealed that his double century against England in 2016 was of “huge importance in terms of my whole career”.

Younis struck a superb 218, which came off 308 balls and included 31 boundaries and four sixes, in Pakistan’s first innings at The Oval.

His knock earned him the Man of the Match award as Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets and ensured the four-Test series ended as a 2-2 draw.

“This was a knock of huge importance in terms of my whole career,” Younis told Wisden. “During the first few games of the summer in England, I performed well against the county teams and felt as if I was in good nick, but as soon as the Test matches started I struggled a little bit, particularly at Lord’s and at Manchester.

“I knew, though, that I needed to gather myself together and that I could still motivate myself at that time. Everything came together and I grabbed the moment with both hands. Everyone in international cricket knows that when those moments come for you to do well, it’s about grabbing the moment.

“That win is one of my finest ever wins for Pakistan, after what happened in 2009, everybody was following us and willing us on. On the final day, all the England fans as well as the Pakistan fans stood and clapped for us. That was another great privilege for me.”

