Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has made it abundantly clear that he has “no regrets” about his illustrious international career.

Younis’ comments came while he was recalling his farewell game, which was a Test match against the West Indies in Dominica in 2017.

He made scores of 18 and 35 in the match, which Pakistan 101 runs.

Pakistan triumphed with just six balls to spare and subsequently secured a 2-1 win, which marked their first-ever Test series victory in the West Indies.

“There couldn’t have been a more perfect way for me to finish,” Younis, who remains the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, told Wisden. “We wanted to win that game very badly, in order to become the first team to win a series in the West Indies.

“Up until the last minute, it was very tight and you could see the passion in how well Roston Chase played, but we were lucky and Yasir Shah was doing a great job for us. But it was such a great send-off for me and Misbah. I am very relaxed to have finished and am honoured to have played for my country. I have no regrets.”

