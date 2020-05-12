Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has suggested using lie detector tests to stop match-fixing in cricket.

This comes after Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Shafiqullah was also banned for six years for breaking four articles of the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) anti-corruption code, including trying to fix the outcome of a domestic match.

“I wish there was an instrument to calculate this intention, just like the temperature taking tools being used for the Covid-19. We could easily red flag players who could go on to become fixers,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“A lie-detector test could be used. Just as random samples are taken for dope testing, we should also conduct random lie detector tests. We should do that in a regular season to find out if players have ever been involved in match-fixing. This is an outside-the-box idea.

“The solution to this problem is very confusing. We have rules, laws, regulations and player education programs but if a player is intent on fixing then no one can stop them. Fixers can usually attack in two important parts of a career. They can attack at the end of someone’s career because they have nothing to lose. They can also attack at the start when a player is starting out because their minds are impressionable at that stage.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mickey Arthur admits he had a verbal fight with “arrogant” Pakistan player

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...