Sreesanth reveals which Pakistan player he is a ‘huge fan of’

Former India fast bowler Sreesanth has revealed that he is a “huge fan of” legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Sreesanth also revealed that Akhtar advised him to always bowl at full pace whenever they met.

“I am huge fan of Shoaib Akhtar. Whenever we met, he always told me you should bowl fast no matter what, just bowl at your full pace,” Sreesanth said in a live interaction on the Hello app as quoted by TimesNowNews.

