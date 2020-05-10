Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former pace bowler Sreesanth believes that India seamer Umesh Yadav and Australia left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc could potentially break Shoaib Akhtar’s record for the fastest ball.

Akhtar’s fastest delivery, which occurred during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup, was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

With Starc having previously bowled a 160 kph delivery and Yadav being extremely rapid himself, Sreesanth feels that they have what it takes to set a new record for the quickest ball.

“Mitchell Starc can do it and Umesh Yadav might also break Shoaib Akhtar’s record,” Sreesanth said in a live interaction on the Hello app as quoted by TimesNowNews.

