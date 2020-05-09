Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has revealed that legendary India opener Virender Sehwag used to “dominate” despite having a “unique technique”.

Latif noted that Sehwag feared nobody, even if he was facing elite pace bowlers like “(Glenn) McGrath, Brett Lee, Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar”.

Latif added that people are wrong to say that Sehwag didn’t move his feet while he was batting, and also praised him for having “beautiful balance”.

“He used to play to dominate. We are used to openers who were a bit circumspect at the beginning, gauging how the pitch is, who the bowler is whether (Glenn) McGrath, Brett Lee, Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by the Khaleej Times.

“But Sehwag was someone who feared none. He was an impactful player, had a great influence in his team and players like him succeed in world cricket.

“It’s wrong to say his feet didn’t move. He had unique technique with a very strong base. He was superb on the back foot, used to cut, pull, hook with ease.

“He had beautiful balance. People say that he had limited feet movement but that was perhaps the reason why he was so successful. And coaches nowadays have started to say that keep your balance with minimum foot movement.”

