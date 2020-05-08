Saeed Ajmal reveals which Pakistan youngster is ‘an excellent bowler’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal called left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar “an excellent bowler” and believes he “could be an invaluable option in Tests”.

Ajmal recently worked with Gohar at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was Islamabad United’s bowling coach.

Gohar took five wickets in the three matches he played at an average of 12.40 and an economy rate of 6.20.

He also starred for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy last year as he was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 38 wickets at an average of 36.76.

In January, Ajmal even branded the 25-year-old as Pakistan’s next “great spinner”.

“There is no doubt that Zafar is an excellent bowler who has performed really well in domestic cricket but the problem we had in the PSL was that we had to play an emerging player and already had a decent spinner in the shape of Shadab Khan,” Ajmal told PakPassion. “So, we had to hold Zafar back, but whenever we gave him a chance, he performed really well.

“Looking beyond PSL, I would say that being a finger-spinner, Gohar has a great chance of making it to the Pakistan side as he could be an invaluable option in Tests. Currently, we only have Yasir Shah as our main spin bowler in Tests, but a finger spinner could play a very important role in the Pakistan bowling attack.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Saeed Ajmal reveals what Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan needs to improve on

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...