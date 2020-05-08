Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal believes that fellow spinner Yasir Shah has struggled to take wickets as of late since he is “short of game-time”.

Ajmal questioned how Yasir can be expected to take wickets if he doesn’t play cricket on a regular basis.

Due to his struggles, Yasir was even dropped for the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi in December, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

“Yasir is short of game-time. After a Test series, there is a huge gap before the next one which is a problem for Yasir as he is not a regular member of the T20I or ODI squads,” Ajmal told PakPassion. “On top of that, he isn’t playing much first-class cricket as well due to the fact that there are fewer games being played after the re-organization of the domestic structure.

“With so many gaps between the times when he can play matches, how can we expect him to settle into any sort of rhythm? Compared to Australia and England who can play up to 15 Tests a year, we have 5-6 Tests and in those, if Yasir Shah doesn’t get favourable wickets than how is he expected to perform? In contrast, if we have more matches in favourable conditions for him then his performances will surely improve.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Saeed Ajmal reveals which Pakistan youngster is “an excellent bowler”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...