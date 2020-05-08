Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Abdul Razzaq has hinted that Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya have not been performing to the best of their abilities since they are not working hard enough.

Amir was dropped for Pakistan’s T20 series against Bangladesh in January, but recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.20.

As for Pandya, he has not played international cricket since September last year as he underwent surgery on his back.

However, Razzaq pointed out that both Amir and Pandya have the skills to perform a lot better, but are not putting in the hard work required.

“Pandya is a good player but he can be a much better all-rounder. It is all about hard work. When you don’t give enough time to the game, it drifts away from you,” the former Pakistan all-rounder told the Press Trust of India as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He has to prepare better mentally as well as physically. As you have seen, he has been getting injured a lot of late (underwent back surgery last year).

“When you earn a lot of money, you tend to relax. For every player it is the same. Mohammad Amir did not work hard enough and his performance dipped.”

