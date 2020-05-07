Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar believes that fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has what it takes to be the next Mohammad Asif.

Many cricketers have admitted that Asif was among the toughest bowlers they faced, but he has not represented Pakistan since being banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Abbas has enjoyed a lot of success in Test cricket so far as he has taken 75 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 20.76.

He has also featured in three ODIs and taken one wicket at an average of 153.

“Mohammad Abbas has the potential of becoming the next Mohammad Asif,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Geo News.

