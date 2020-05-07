Rashid Latif called which Pakistan cricketer a ‘great player’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf a “great player”.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

The 45-year-old also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

Latif made the comment about Yousuf on Twitter.

Great player 👍✅ — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) May 4, 2020

