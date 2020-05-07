Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif called Pakistan legend Mushtaq Ahmed “the greatest leg-spinner, specially in Test cricket”.

Mushtaq, who is widely regarded as one of the best spinners Pakistan ever produced, featured in 52 Tests and took 185 wickets at an average of 32.97.

He also played 144 ODIs and claimed 161 wickets at an average of 33.29.

Greatest leg spinner specially in test cricket , Sydney test 1995, Durban test 1998 , Lords Test 1996 — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) April 30, 2020

“Greatest leg-spinner, specially in Test cricket. Sydney Test 1995, Durban Test 1998, Lord’s Test 1996,” Latif said on Twitter.

