Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones believes that Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “is a class bowler who changes the momentum of a match”.

Jones worked with Amir during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and said that he “challenged him a few times and he relished it”.

Amir finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.20.

Dean Jones "I loved working with Mohammad Amir at the Pakistan Super League. He is a class bowler who changes the momentum of a match and is good for team spirit. I challenged him a few times and he relished it" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/0rEWVYirRm — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 6, 2020

“I loved working with Mohammad Amir at the Pakistan Super League. He is a class bowler who changes the momentum of a match and is good for team spirit. I challenged him a few times and he relished it,” Jones was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Amir hasn’t represented Pakistan since their tour of Australia last year as he was dropped for the team’s T20 series against Bangladesh in January.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal’s three-year ban to be suspended?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...