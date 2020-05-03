Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that converting to Islam was the turning point in his life.

Yousuf made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Yousuf was previously known as Yousuf Youhana before converting from Christianity to Islam.

The 45-year-old represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

Yousuf also played three Twenty20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

Converted to Islam — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

“Converted to Islam,” he said when a fan asked him about the turning point in his life.

