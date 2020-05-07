Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has lavished praise on Pakistan batsman and T20 captain Babar Azam, saying “he’s something special”.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

“Babar Azam has played 26 Test matches but for half of those matches, he wasn’t really considered part of the main batting lineup for Pakistan. He was the afterthought down the order,” Moody said on The Pitch Side Experts Podcast as quoted by PakPassion. “He’s emerged over the last year or so into something that’s going to be so special.

“We talk about how Virat Kohli is so good on the eye as a batsman, well, if you think Virat Kohli’s good to watch, have a look at Babar Azam bat. My gosh, he’s something special.”

