Mohammad Asif reveals which Pakistan player is ‘seriously good’

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif believes that fellow seamer Mohammad Abbas is “seriously good”.

Abbas has enjoyed a lot of success in Test cricket as he has taken 75 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 20.76.

He has also featured in three ODIs and taken one wicket at an average of 153.

Despite this, Asif has been really impressed with Abbas’ bowling in Test cricket.

“He is seriously good,” Asif told ESPNcricinfo.

