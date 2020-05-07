Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mickey Arthur has expressed his interest in becoming Pakistan’s head coach once again.

Arthur was let go from the position after the 2019 World Cup and was subsequently replaced by former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who was also named chief selector.

In December last year, Arthur was appointed as Sri Lanka’s head coach on a two-year contract.

But, with many fond memories of his three-year tenure with Pakistan, Arthur insisted that people shouldn’t rule out the possibility of him returning.

“As they say, never say never! That is one thing I found about Pakistan during my time there,” Arthur told PakPassion.

