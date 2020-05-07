Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mickey Arthur made it clear that he isn’t angry that Misbah-ul-Haq replaced him as Pakistan’s head coach.

Arthur’s contract as coach was not extended after Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals at the 2019 World Cup.

A couple months later, Misbah was announced as Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector.

However, Arthur doesn’t hold a grudge against Misbah as he called the former Pakistan captain a “very intelligent man”.

He added that Misbah has the abilities to excel as head coach and chief selector.

“It is a lot to ask of any person but Misbah knows Pakistan cricket and he is well respected and to top it all, he is a very intelligent man. If there is anyone who could make it work in such a role, I feel that person would be Misbah-ul-Haq,” Arthur told PakPassion.

In the time that has passed since he was let go as Pakistan’s head coach, Arthur has gone on to become Sri Lanka’s coach.

