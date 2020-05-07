Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and current Test skipper Azhar Ali “never ever took playing for Pakistan for granted”.

In addition to the veteran duo, Arthur noted that the same applied to the “younger guys”.

He added that the Pakistan players “worked incredibly hard” and “gave 100% every time they came for training”.

“The younger guys and Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azhar Ali were all unbelievable human beings who never ever took playing for Pakistan for granted,” Arthur told PakPassion. “They worked incredibly hard as that’s what the environment demanded, and they gave 100% every time they came for training.

“Every time they were in the dressing room they brought in positivity and energy and I never ever had any problem with any of the younger players. In fact, I admired their will to want to get better.”

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

As for Azhar, he replaced Sarfaraz as Test captain, while star batsman Babar Azam took over as T20 skipper.

