Mickey Arthur reveals the toughest part of being Pakistan’s head coach

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mickey Arthur has admitted that the “constant putting out fires and dealing with the untruths that were reported” by the media was the toughest part of being Pakistan’s head coach.

Arthur noted that when the media wrote about something that was not true about a player, they started to believe it and he needed to “start all over again to build trust and relationships”.

Arthur was also asked about the best part of coaching Pakistan, to which he replied that he “loved putting the team together and the day-to-day interaction with the players”.

“I loved the cricket side of my role. I loved putting the team together and the day-to-day interaction with the players. It was a pleasure watching how the players bought into what we were trying to do and how they got better and better at it,” he told PakPassion.

“But the toughest part of the role and the one that wore me down the most was dealing with the Pakistani media. The constant putting out fires and dealing with the untruths that were reported and the stretching of the stories to suit people’s agendas was very tiring.

“With every untruth that gets reported, comes a whole sequence of events as the person who is the subject of this misinformation starts believing it and you need to pacify him and then start all over again to build trust and relationships. I found that the hardest aspect was the continual perseverance and intrusion of the media.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mickey Arthur angry that Misbah-ul-Haq replaced him as Pakistan’s head coach?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...