Mickey Arthur has revealed that he had an “unbelievable relationship” with former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Inzamam was Pakistan’s chief selector when Arthur served as the national team’s head coach.

After the 2019 World Cup, ex-Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq took over both their roles.

Arthur admitted that Misbah has been given “a lot of responsibility”, but added that “communication is going to be the key” if the 45-year-old wants to take Pakistan cricket to new heights.

“It is a lot of responsibility. Although in my time with Pakistan I didn’t have all those roles, but I did sit alongside Inzamam-ul-Haq and the selection panel and we had an unbelievable relationship,” he told PakPassion. “Having experienced the whole sequence and process of interacting with players and the selectors, I can say that it’s a hell of a lot of work.

“I don’t think people realise the magnitude of the whole job until you are in it. Your communication skills are tested to the hilt and that’s one thing you have to stay on top of, and you have to keep all the stakeholders informed all the time. So, for Misbah, communication is going to be the key to make it all work, but I am pretty sure he has it all under control.”

