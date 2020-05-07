Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that his fight with former India opener Gautam Gambhir was a “misunderstanding” and occurred in the “heat of the moment”.

Akmal was reminiscing about his altercation with Gambhir and India pace bowler Ishant Sharma during the 2010 Asia Cup.

The match, which took place in Dambulla, was a nail-biting affair as India won by three wickets with one ball to spare.

“I think it was the heat of the moment. We were good friends during our playing days and we played a lot of age-group cricket together,” Akmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by Ary Sports. “See, what happens on the cricket field stays there. Both Gambhir and Sharma are very good boys. We respect each other as cricketers.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal’s three-year ban to be suspended?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...