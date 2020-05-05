Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif expressed his anger at the fact that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) “never tried to save me regardless of the fact that I am the kind of bowler who was highly regarded by everyone in the world”.

Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and Salman Butt, who was Pakistan’s captain at the time, were also given five year bans.

Unlike Asif and Salman, Amir has since gone on to represent Pakistan again.

“Of course. My ambition was to finish my career on a better note and I do have regrets. But that’s a different story. I think whatever happened it had to happen and that’s okay. Everyone has regrets in their life and a few want to talk about them, but I think I am fine. Everyone makes mistakes and I did too,” Asif told ESPNcricinfo.

“Players had been indulging in fixing before me [in 2010] and even after me. But those before me are working with PCB and there are few after me still playing. Everyone was given a second chance and there are few who never got the same treatment [as me]. PCB never tried to save me regardless of the fact that I am the kind of bowler who was highly regarded by everyone in the world. But anyway I’m not sitting around brooding about the past or hung up on it.

“What happened is history. However much I played in my career, I made it count, duniya hila ke rakh de thi (I shook up the world). That is more important for me to think about. Even today, so many years later, the best batsmen in the world still remember me and they talk about me. Just think how big the impact was that I had on the world. So this is what makes me proud – that there is a reason KP (Kevin Pietersen), AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla talk highly about me. That is what makes me happy.”

