Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi believes that batsman Umar Akmal is “not disciplined” and needs psychiatric treatment.

Sethi’s comments come after Akmal was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The ex-PCB chairman added that Akmal “plays for himself not for his team” and admitted that “it appears to me to be the end of the line for him”.

“We had warned Akmal about this and even banned him earlier which is why I think the three-year ban is fair. He always played for himself and not the team,” Sethi told 24 News as quoted by Geo News.

“Umar is not disciplined despite being very talented. If he sits down with a psychiatrist and takes medical treatment, he might become more discipline-oriented.

“He had both psychological and medical problems. He was asked numerous times to mend his ways but he did not listen and consequently resulted in a controversy after every two or three months.”

Sethi was further quoted by Wisden as saying: “He refuses to accept discipline and he is an individualistic player prone to play with instinct. He plays for himself not for his team. He is outside all discipline.

“I am afraid his career is threatened and it appears to me to be the end of the line for him. Umar has always been someone outside all discipline and this three-year ban was going to happen.”

