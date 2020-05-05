‘I’m not going to die of hunger’ – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif expressed regret over his tainted past, but insisted that he is “not going to die of hunger” as a result of it.

Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and Salman Butt, who was Pakistan’s captain at the time, were also given five year bans.

Asif conceded that he would have achieved a lot if he hadn’t gotten involved in the fixing scandal, but added that “I am still somewhere with whatever I have done”.

“Yes, I could have ended up with a different standing without the controversies, but I am still somewhere with whatever I have done,” Asif told ESPNcricinfo. “Yes, I should have behaved better off the field. That is where I had issues. But I didn’t die of hunger then and I’m not going to die of hunger now either.”

Since being banned Asif has never played for Pakistan again, but he did make a domestic comeback.

His last domestic match was for the Water and Power Development Authority in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2018.

