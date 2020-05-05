Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif has admitted that he “selfish as a bowler” as he constantly wanted to take wickets.

Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

He last played domestic cricket for the Water and Power Development Authority as he represented them in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2018.

Asif noted that “being selfish isn’t bad” as long as you are part of a team and doing everything possible to help them win.

“I was selfish as a bowler because I wanted to take wickets, and that was to help the team win. Being selfish isn’t bad if you’re playing your part for the team,” Asif told ESPNcricinfo.

