Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif has admitted that he “selfish as a bowler” as he constantly wanted to take wickets.
Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.
He last played domestic cricket for the Water and Power Development Authority as he represented them in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2018.
Asif noted that “being selfish isn’t bad” as long as you are part of a team and doing everything possible to help them win.
“I was selfish as a bowler because I wanted to take wickets, and that was to help the team win. Being selfish isn’t bad if you’re playing your part for the team,” Asif told ESPNcricinfo.
