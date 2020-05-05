Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif: ‘I was selfish as a bowler’

Posted on by
Mohammad Asif admitted that he was a selfish bowler Pakistan cricket

Mohammad Asif: “I was selfish as a bowler because I wanted to take wickets, and that was to help the team win. Being selfish isn’t bad if you’re playing your part for the team”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif has admitted that he “selfish as a bowler” as he constantly wanted to take wickets.

Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

He last played domestic cricket for the Water and Power Development Authority as he represented them in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2018.

Asif noted that “being selfish isn’t bad” as long as you are part of a team and doing everything possible to help them win.

“I was selfish as a bowler because I wanted to take wickets, and that was to help the team win. Being selfish isn’t bad if you’re playing your part for the team,” Asif told ESPNcricinfo.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “I’m not going to die of hunger” – Which Pakistan player said this?

Leave a Reply