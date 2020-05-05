Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif shared a story of him bowling that left legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram with “amazement on his face”.

Asif said the incident occurred while he was bowling to a batsman in the nets at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Akram asked Asif how many balls it would take for him to get the batsman out, and Asif replied that he would clean him up with the third ball.

After the batsman left the first two balls, Asif bowled him with the third delivery.

“One time I was bowling in the nets at Gaddafi Stadium and Wasim Akram was there. He asks me how many balls I would take to get the batsman out. I said, third ball I’ll hit the stumps,” Asif told ESPNcricinfo. “The batsman was a lefty and he let my first two balls go, which were out-swingers, and then he left the third one as well – but his stumps went flying, because this one came in, and I looked at Wasim and saw the amazement on his face.”

