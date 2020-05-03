Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf faced some of the best bowlers to ever play the game during his illustrious career, but which two did he say were the toughest?

During a question and answer session with fans on Twitter, Yousuf admitted that Australia spin king Shane Warne and pace bowler Glenn McGrath were the most difficult bowlers he faced.

Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41.

McGrath is fifth on that list with 563 wickets in 124 Tests at an average of 21.64.

McGrath is also the seventh-highest wicket-taker in ODI history with 381 wickets in 250 matches at an average of 22.02.

As for Warne, he is in 14th place with 293 wickets in 194 games at an average of 25.73.

Mcgrath/shane warne — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Yousuf reveals the 2 bowlers he never wants to face again

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...