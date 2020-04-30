Shane Watson reveals which Pakistan player is a ‘world class performer’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has called veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik a “world class performer”.

Watson noted that Malik is “a very dependable batsman against all types of bowling in all conditions and he has great skill and guile with his bowling”.

Malik recently played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 239 runs in eight matches at an average of 34.14 and a strike-rate of 134.26.

“Shoaib Malik is and has been for a long period of time, a world class performer in all formats. He is a very dependable batsmen against all types of bowling in all conditions and he has great skill and guile with his bowling. And to go with this, he is a super sweet guy,” Watson said on Twitter.

