Former England captain Nasser Hussain has revealed that he would pay money to watch legendary Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar.

Hussain pointed out that Anwar was “easy on the eye” and “had an elegance and grace through the off-side,”.

In addition to Anwar, Hussain also picked India captain Virat Kohli, iconic West Indies batsman Brian Lara and his “childhood hero David Gower” as the other players he would pay to see in action.

“In terms of being easy on the eye, Saeed Anwar had an elegance and grace through the off-side,” Hussain said during a question and answer session with the Daily Mail as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I’ve been watching some old footage of Brian Lara with that big back-lift and, wow, could he bat. Virat Kohli in a 50-over run chase, he just seems to chase down any score every time.

“But I have to go for my childhood hero David Gower. I remember an early game against Leicestershire and I was at cover point as he leant on one and before I could move it hit the boundary boards behind me. Everything I had admired was there in front of my eyes.”

