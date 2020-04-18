Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on the iconic Australia pace duo of Brett Lee and Shaun Tait, calling them “express fast”.

Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Both Lee and Tait are among the quickest bowlers to have played international cricket as they also bowled deliveries that were above 160kph.

Akhtar’s comments about them came when a fan shared a photo of him with Lee and Tait.

“Wonderful memory with Brett Lee and Shaun Tait. Both of them express fast,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

