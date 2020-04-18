Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has called Shoaib Akhtar “one of the most dangerous fast bowlers in the world”.

Saqlain’s praise for Akhtar comes after he recounted the story of the seamer’s rise to prominence.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

“Akthar stunned the world with his fastest bowling, and later emerged as one of the [most] dangerous fast bowlers [in] the world,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

“Shoaib served his mother very well and earned a lot of precious prayers, which made an ordinary pacer the world’s renowned fastest bowler. He was also very cricket crazy and sometimes despite having injury, he used to bowl the fastest deliveries. He was, in fact, mad about cricket and wanted to achieve the feats which no one had earned before in fast bowling.”

