Renowned commentator Danny Morrison believes that Pakistan T20 captain Babar Azam is so enjoyable to watch since he is such an elegant batsman.

Azam, who is the top-ranked batsman in T20 cricket, third-ranked ODI batsman and fifth-ranked Test batsman, recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

“The number one batsman in the world for T20 is Babar Azam. I love watching him play because of his beautiful wrist work. I have been fortunate enough to cover a lot of cricket in the UAE for the past 10 years, which is why I have seen his development in the last few years come through,” Morrison said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

