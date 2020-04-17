Danny Morrison reveals which Pakistan player is a ‘wonderful talent’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Well-known commentator Danny Morrison has called Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi a “wonderful talent”.

Despite only being 20, Afridi has already established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack.

He recently represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

“I was in New Zealand in January, two years ago, for the U19 World Cup and Shaheen was there. Again it’s good to see him developing into this wonderful talent and [he has] only really started his journey. He is very exciting,” Morrison said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Both [Shaheen and Babar Azam] will be around for Pakistan for a long time”.

