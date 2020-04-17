Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has revealed that iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram helped him become a successful cricketer.

Flintoff added that Akram “was one of my heroes” growing up.

He pointed out that when he was just 16, he got to play alongside Akram for Lancashire.

It was there that Flintoff got tips from Akram on gripping the ball and how to make it reverse swing.

“I played with Wasim Akram at Lancashire when I was 16 years of age. He was one of my heroes and someone I looked up to so much,” Flintoff said on talkSPORT’s podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Wasim took me under his wing and I spent so much time with him.

“I used to field at slip when he was bowling. I used to pick up all these tips of reverse swing and thumb positions. I think my action also landed itself towards reverse swing as well. Wasim had a massive part in my career.”

