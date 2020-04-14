Which South Africa star is eager to come to Pakistan for the PSL?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has expressed his eagerness to come to Pakistan and play in the PSL.

This year’s PSL was held entirely in Pakistan for the first time ever and featured a number of international players, including legendary South Africa seamer Dale Steyn, who represented Islamabad United.

Furthermore, iconic batsman Hashim Amla worked with the Peshawar Zalmi as a batting mentor.

“I would love to play [in the] Pakistan Super League one day. Unfortunately, it was clashing with other commitments. I would love to play hopefully one day,” Rabada said during a question and answer session with fans as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I would love to play in as many overseas leagues as I can. Perhaps the less international cricket I play overtime, the more I can go to these other leagues. That would be a fun way to end a career.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dale Steyn reveals which Pakistan player he has been “blown away by”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...