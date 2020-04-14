Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn admitted that he was “blown away by” Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan’s performance and captaincy in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Steyn played alongside Shadab for Islamabad United in the PSL.

Shadab captained the team in the tournament and finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 263 runs in nine matches at an average of 37.57 and a strike-rate of 159.39.

He also took eight wickets at an average of 29.37.

“I thought shady [Shadab] was amazing. I spent a bit of time playing against him when Pakistan toured South Africa. I was blown away by shady, with his leadership. What he could do with the ball actually. Surprisingly, he was amazingly good with the ball,” Steyn said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“From a batting point of view, he is such a good thinker. He knew the opposition well. That’s the thing I enjoy in a captain. He was an aggressive captain too. Shady stood out for me in the competition.”

