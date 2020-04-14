Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has revealed that he wanted to smash England pace bowler James Anderson’s “head with my bat” following “a barrage of bouncers” that were bowled at him.

This occurred during the second Test between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Ajmal scored his only half-century in Test cricket in the second innings of the match, which England won by nine wickets.

Ajmal made 50 runs off 79 balls, which included six boundaries.

“When they [England] took the new ball, Anderson came up to me and said ‘Are you ready for bouncers?’ and I told him that I don’t know English. I thought he [was] joking since I am a tailender and he would probably bowl straight and get me out,” Ajmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“But they fired a barrage of bouncers at me. When I got hit by six or seven bouncers, I told Zulqarnain [Haider] that I want to smash Anderson’s head with my bat. Then I decided to go for my shots. I tried to step out of my crease and hit a couple of bouncers. Then the ball started coming on to my bat and I ended up with a fifty.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dale Steyn reveals which Pakistan player he regrets underestimating

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...