Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England pace bowler Darren Gough has heaped praise on iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan, saying “what a talent that guy was”.

To this day, Younis is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

He accumulated 10,099 runs in 118 Tests, which included 34 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.05.

He also played 265 ODIs and made 7,249 runs, which included seven hundreds and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 31.24.

As for his T20 International career, Younis amassed 442 runs in 25 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 22.10.

“What can you say about Younis Khan? What a talent that guy was,” Gough told PakPassion.

