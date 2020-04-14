Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-England pace bowler Darren Gough has provided an interesting insight into why former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was such a dangerous batsman.

Gough noted that Inzamam could do a lot of damage if he wasn’t dismissed early.

In addition to this, if he got settled at the crease, it “was very hard to get rid” of him.

“With Inzamam, you had to get him out early, because if he got in, he was very hard to get rid of once settled at the crease,” Gough told PakPassion.

