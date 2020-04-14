Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Darren Gough, who is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers England has ever produced, has revealed that he would be interested in coaching Pakistan in any capacity.

Gough previously worked with the England team as a consultant and admitted that he is keen to keep pursuing his passion in coaching.

The 49-year-old added that he has “some great memories from my trips to Pakistan” and praised the people for being so “friendly”.

“I would have no problem with that at all. I’ve always enjoyed going to Pakistan, the people have always been friendly, and I have some great memories from my trips to Pakistan,” Gough told PakPassion. “Going to Pakistan has never been a problem for me and it still isn’t.

“I enjoyed the challenge of playing out there, the challenge of the pitches, and most importantly, the challenge of playing Pakistan in Pakistan. I’ve got good memories of going out there and I hope one day I can add to those memories of being out there in Pakistan once again.”

