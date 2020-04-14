Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has revealed how a comment from batsman Umar Akmal led to him smashing a mobile phone he won to pieces.

The incident occurred after the first ODI between Pakistan and South Africa in Sharjah.

Pakistan lost by one run, but Ajmal was given a mobile phone for being the best bowler of the match as he finished with figures of 4-30 off his 10 overs.

However, Ajmal smashed the phone to pieces when Akmal told him “wow Saeed bhai, you got a mobile”.

“I got a mobile phone in the prize distribution ceremony for being the best bowler of the match. When I came inside the dressing room, Umar Akmal came up to me and said ‘Wow Saeed bhai, you got a mobile’, which made me so angry that I threw the mobile away and smashed it into pieces. I wanted to win the match and not the mobile,” Ajmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

